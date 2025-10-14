Passenger Detained At Mangaluru Airport With 500 Gms Of Hydroponic Ganja

MANGALURU: A passenger arriving from Mumbai was apprehended at Mangaluru International Airport for allegedly carrying narcotic substances.

The passenger, Shankar Narayan Poddar arrived on IndiGo flight 6E-841, scheduled at 6.10 pm on Monday . Based on intelligence from reliable sources, the passenger was detained by the Customs Intelligence Wing team CISF along with officials. On further enquiry of the passenger approximately 512 gms of hydroponic ganja was found in his checked-in baggage of the said passenger.

The seizure was immediately reported to the NCB Bangalore and the local police. The passenger, along with the seized narcotics, has been handed over to Bajpe Police Station for further legal action.