Parameshwar Seeks 4-day Extension for Karnataka Socio-Economic Survey

Bengaluru: With just a day left for the completion of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission’s socio-economic and educational survey, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar on Monday suggested extending the exercise by four days to ensure 100 percent household coverage.

Parameshwar said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would take the final decision on the extension after reviewing district-wise data and consulting officials.

The state-wide survey, launched on September 22, aims to cover around two crore households — representing nearly seven crore people — by October 7. However, with an estimated 25 percent of households yet to be surveyed, the minister acknowledged that the progress was below expectations.

“Some districts have achieved 70 percent coverage and others 80 percent. On average, we have reached about 75–80 percent. I feel the survey has not gone up to the mark,” Parameshwar told reporters, adding that minor challenges are inevitable in an exercise of this scale.

He urged public cooperation to complete the remaining work and dismissed criticism from opposition parties, particularly the BJP, saying the government had decided to conduct the survey after carefully considering its pros and cons and learning from previous exercises.