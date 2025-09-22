Panchamasali Peetha Expels Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji

Bagalkot: The Akhila Bharata Lingayat Panchamasali Samaj Trust on Sunday expelled Shri Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji, citing actions against the interests of the Peetha.

Shri Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji, a prominent spiritual leader, is the Pontiff of the Kudalasangama Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha in Bagalkot district.

The decision of his expulsion was taken during a trust meeting chaired by the president and Congress MLA from Hungund, Vijayananda Kashappanavar. Trust secretary Neelakantha Asuti later announced the expulsion to the media, stating that the Swamiji had acted contrary to the principles of the institution.

Speaking to reporters, Asuti said there were many allegations against the seer.

He alleged that the Swamiji had acquired personal property, which is against the expectations for a spiritual leader. He added that Swamiji had abandoned core Lingayat principles, leaned towards Hindutva, favoured a single political party, and ignored trust directives.

Speaking to the media, Vijayananda Kashappanavar said Swamiji owns personal property. He said that during the installation of the gate at the Peetha, allegations were made against him that he had locked it.

Responding to the expulsion, Shri Basavajaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji said he was unaware of the trust meeting.

“The Peetha was established by devotees and has no direct connection with the trust. The trust was formed only to provide support to the Peetha. The Peetha is permanent. They have taken this decision without informing anyone,” he said.

Following the trust’s decision, Swamiji has announced that he will hold a devotees’ meeting at Kudalasangama on Monday morning. If the Peetha is unavailable, the meeting will be conducted at another location in Kudalasangama. “I will listen to the devotees’ opinions and take the next decision accordingly,” he said.

On the allegations regarding his personal property, Swamiji said, “Let them state where and what property I own. The devotees will answer everything,” he added.