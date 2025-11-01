Over 100, Including 3 Minors, Detained at Bengaluru Rave Party

Over 100 youths, including 35 girls and three minors, were detained by Kaggalipura Police in Bengaluru South district after a raid on a homestay where a rave party was allegedly organised with the suspected use of narcotics.

Police said the detained individuals, all residents of Bengaluru, were taken for medical examination to determine drug consumption before being released after recording their addresses. Four organisers have been booked in connection with the incident.

The raid took place around 3 a.m. on Saturday following complaints from local residents about loud noise and disturbances. Authorities later confirmed that the event was held without official permission.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the party was organised via a social media group named Gen Z, with most attendees reportedly under the age of 23. During the raid, police recovered narcotics and syringes allegedly used to inject drugs. The seized substances have been sent for forensic testing.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.