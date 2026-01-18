"Only Time Will Decide," Says Karnatak DyCM on Change of Guard

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday left it to the “time” (fate) to decide on his elevation as Chief Minister after a meeting with central leaders in New Delhi. Shivakumar reached New Delhi on Friday after he was invited by central leaders.

Before departing to Bengaluru after his visit to New Delhi to meet central leadership reportedly on change of guard in Karnataka, he told newsmen “Time will answer for everything” and when queried what transpired at the meeting with central leaders, Shivakumar stated “Why should I disclose?”

“Only will decide,” he said and stated “We are all politicians and all politicians engage in doing politics. Politicians meet leaders as per their convenience. There is nothing wrong with it.”

It is said Shivakumar was in New Delhi for a meeting with central leaders wherein he is said to have insisted the leaders take a call on change of guard in Karnataka. Shivakumar earlier stated power sharing unwritten agreement between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached in May, 2023 when Congress party returned to power in Karnataka.

As per the unwritten agreement, Shivakumar stated Siddaramaiah will serve the first two-and-half years and later would hand over the reins. But, Siddaramaiah denied power sharing agreement and pointed fingers at central leaders to arrive at a decision on transfer of power.

As per the direction of central leaders, there were mutual breakfast meetings between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to arrive at a decision on transfer of power and the breakfast meetings did not end the breakthrough. Both the leaders left it to the central leaders to take a call on change of Chief Minister.

While president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge wanted the State leaders to find a solution for themselves on the issue of change of guard in Karnataka since the leaders have created “confusion” over the issue.