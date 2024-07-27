On-Site Inspection of Tungabhadra Reservoir to Address Safety Concerns

Hosapete: Amidst the surging waters from the Tungabhadra Reservoir, Deputy Commissioner M S Divakar conducted an on-site inspection of the riverine areas on July 26 to address safety concerns.



The Deputy Commissioner first visited the place adjacent to the famous Sri Virupaksheshwara Temple. Given the high water levels, he emphasized the need for caution and instructed that devotees be advised against entering the river for bathing.

Diwakar also mandated the temporary deployment of increased security personnel along the riverbanks and directed the PDO of Hampi Gram Panchayat to oversee the situation closely.

Next, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the area behind the tourist police station near Sri Rama-Lakshmana Temple. Observing that the access road to the temple was entirely closed off, he sought clarification on alternative arrangements made for temple visitors.

At Sri Vijaya Vittala Temple, another popular tourist spot, the Deputy Commissioner noted that the Purandara Mantapa was submerged under the river's rising waters.

He directed the Tourism Department to issue clear warnings and prevent tourists from venturing into the water to click selfies.

Hampi, a renowned tourist destination, attracts visitors, particularly during the monsoon season when the river’s beauty is at its peak. With the influx of tourists expected to rise, the Deputy Commissioner urged the authorities to consider several precautionary measures. These include identifying high-risk areas, installing notice boards, and increasing security presence at critical points.

The DC called for regular updates on the situation and emphasized the importance of collaboration among Hampi Gram Panchayat, the police department, and the tourism department to ensure visitor safety.

Assistant Commissioner Vivekananda, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Bheemappa Lali, Tourism Department Deputy Director Prabhulinga S. Talikere, Hospet Tahsildar Vishwajit Mehta, Hampi Police Station Sub-Inspector Shivakumar Naik, and Hampi Gram Panchayat President Rajini Shanmukha Gowda, along with other key officials accompanied the DC.

Meanwhile, with the Tungabhadra reservoir nearing its full capacity and high inflows continuing, Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra has issued a cautionary alert to residents near the riverbed. During his inspection of the flood situation near the Fort area of Kampli today, Mishra emphasized the ongoing release of water into the Tungabhadra River, advising people to exercise caution.

The Tungabhadra reservoir has been experiencing significant water inflows, resulting in the release of a large quantity of water on Thursday evening.

Given the potential for further increases in water release due to continued inflows, traffic on the Kampli-Gangavati link has been restricted. Travelers are advised to use the Bukkasagar Bridge as an alternative route.

The DC has directed the appointment of gram panchayat-wise nodal officers to ensure precautionary measures are in place. Additionally, police have been deployed near the riverbed to enforce safety protocols. Residents are urged not to approach the riverbed and to contact the taluk administration or the police station in case of emergencies.

Mishra also appealed to villagers living along the riverbanks to relocate to safer areas and ensure the safety of their cattle. Halso visited the relief camps in Kampli town to review the arrangements made for displaced residents.