Notices issued to farmers over Waqf land to be withdrawn, says Karnataka Law Minister

Bengaluru: Following allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Monday said the notices issued to them will be withdrawn, and the Deputy Commissioner is inquiring into the "mistake."

He said the government has no intention to convert farmers' land into Waqf property and in case of any mistake, it will be rectified, and action taken against those responsible.

"Taking note of the mistake that has happened, the notices that were issued will be withdrawn. It needs to be inquired into as to why the mistake happened and then it will be decided (on action against those responsible)," Patil said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Deputy Commissioner of the district will inquire into it and a couple of days is required to initiate an action to withdraw the notices issued.

"The issue is sensitive, what I can say briefly is -- the allegation was that the farmers' land were being converted as Waqf property, the government has no such intention. In case anyone has committed such a mistake, it will be rectified and those responsible will be punished.....The land belongs to whoever it has to," he added.

Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday met farmers from Vijayapura who found that their properties were marked as Waqf assets, and lashed out at the Congress government.

Seeking to clarify "confusion" over 1,200 acres in Honavada of Tikota taluk being marked as Waqf property, Industries Minister M B Patil, who is in charge of Vijayapura district, subsequently said it was due to an 'error' in the gazette notification.

He said only 11 acres out of the 1,200 acres are Waqf properties. He also said that a task force headed by the Deputy Commissioner will be formed to resolve the issues

Noting that M B Patil's statement has put an end to the controversy, the law Minister said, if BJP wants to continue it for political reasons, it is not right.

To a question on BJP demanding resignation of Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, he said, "why? if notices were issued wrongly there is Deputy Commissioner of the district to rectify it, there is government above it. For the mistake committed by Talati (village accountant) or Tahsildar, it is not right to ask for Zameer or anyone else's resignation."