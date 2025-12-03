Nothing Political About It: Shivakumar on Delhi Visit

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing tussle over the Chief Minister post, speculations in political circles have intensified after Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar flew to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

Although Shivakumar said he was going to Delhi for a private marriage function, there is a high chance he will meet top Congress leaders to discuss the ongoing political developments in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said that he will be back in Bengaluru for a cabinet meeting after attending brief meetings and a marriage function. He added that Congress leaders from Karnataka will also participate in the December 14 rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi against "Vote Chori".

"I am going to Delhi for a private marriage function. On December 14, we will be going to Ramlila Maidan, where a very big program has been organised. From Karnataka, we need at least 300 people to visit Delhi. I have asked all the District ministers and MLAs to monitor that and take all the party cadres to the vote chori program. I am going there to see the arrangements, and I will come back tomorrow morning for a cabinet meeting. I will just attend the marriage and 2-3 small meetings, and I will come back," the Deputy CM said.

When asked to react to his supporters chanting his name before senior Congress leader KC Venugopal earlier today, Shivakumar said, "This is normal. Some people chant Modi-Modi, others chant DK-DK, others chant Rahul-Rahul, and others chant Siddu-Siddu. There is nothing wrong with it. People just show their love and affection, and we need to take it in a sporty way."Venugopal, the General Secretary (Organisation) of Congress, witnessed a display of internal dynamics upon his arrival at Mangaluru Airport, with party workers chanting conflicting slogans in favour of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

When asked to comment on issues around his expensive watch, Shivakumar said, "This is my own watch, which I bought in Australia 7 years ago. I paid Rs 24 lakhs for it from my credit card, and you can check it. I have declared it in my election affidavit that I own an expensive watch. My father had 7 watches, and after he passed away, they belonged to my brother and me."Given the discussions over power-sharing within the Karnataka Congress have intensified, Shivakumar's sudden visit to Delhi has sparked speculation.

In previous instances, he has held important discussions at the airport with senior high command leaders such as KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge. This visit, too, is believed to be linked to the state's political developments.

In November, Shivakumar had cancelled his planned trip to Delhi.