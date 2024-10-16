Nod to start Cauvery 6th stage project for water supply to Bengaluru, says CM

BENGALURU: After inaugurating 5th stage of Cauvery project to supply water to Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday stated to have given nod for the officials concerned to start working on Cauvery 6th stage project to meet the drinking water needs of the residents of Bengaluru which is expanding at a rapid pace.

At a function held at Thorekadanahalli of Mandya district, Chief Minister said the Cauvery 5th stage project was delayed owing to non-release of funds to the project by H.D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister from 2018-19 and his successors (Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Ministers-B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai). The nonchalant (JDS and BJP) attitude led to the delay in the completion of the Cauvery 5th stage project.

“I had laid the foundation for the Cauvery 5th stage as Chief Minister (2013-18). Now, I have an opportunity to inaugurate the project to supply water to 110 villages of Bengaluru,” said the Chief Minister and stated his Congress party never came to power through false assurances to the voters. “We have kept the assurances made to the people,” said the Chief Minister.

The Cauvery 5th stage was embarked upon by the State Government in 2014 with financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the works were taken-up in two phases.

To the existing 10.62 lakh water connections in Bengaluru, the Cauvery 5th stage will add 4 lakh water connections. Besides, the 5th stage project will also ensure 2.4 tmc feet of water in addition to the 1.56 tmc feet of water to Bengaluru every month.

The inauguration of the 5th stage will ensure water supply to Yeshwanthpura, Bengaluru South, Byatarayanapura, T. Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Yelayanka, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Bommanahalli regions under Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

CAPTION-- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (left) and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the inaugural function of Cauvery 5th stage project at a function held in Thorekadanahalli of Mandya on Wednesday.