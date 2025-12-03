No Political Talks: Siddaramaiah Clarifies After Interaction With Venugopal

Mangaluru: At a time when Karnataka’s political landscape is abuzz with talk of power sharing and a possible leadership transition within the ruling Congress, even regular interaction between the leaders is seen with much interest.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah put a full stop to the speculation surrounding his brief interaction with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in Mangaluru on Wednesday an exchange some had read as politically significant.

He clarified that there were no political discussions during the interaction.

Both leaders were in Mangaluru for the centenary celebration of the historic Mahatma Gandhi–Narayana Guru dialogue. The two had come to Kaveri Guest House before the program. Though their interaction at the Guest House and also at the program was short and informal, it had triggered speculation, given that this was their first face-to-face meeting after Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held two breakfast meetings in Bengaluru.

Adding to the political mood, Shivakumar’s supporters raised slogans when Venugopal arrived at the Mangaluru airport a sign that local workers were keen to convey their preferences to the party high command. With the Congress facing renewed talk of a mid-term power-sharing arrangement, even routine interactions between senior leaders are drawing close attention, and Wednesday’s meeting was no different.

However, speaking to reporters Siddaramaiah attempted to draw a clear line between routine talk and political intrigue.

“There was no political discussion during the interaction,” he asserted.

On Shivakumar’s trip to New Delhi, Siddaramaiah expressed no objection, simply saying, “Let him go no one has asked him not to.”

When asked whether he, too, would visit Delhi, Siddaramaiah responded, “I am not going. I will go to Delhi only if I am called.”