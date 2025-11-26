 Top
"No Meeting Rahul Gandhi," Asserted CM

26 Nov 2025 12:10 AM IST

Meanwhile, he told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday asked the central leadership to clear things on change of guard in Karnataka or to go for a cabinet reshuffle.

“No Meeting Rahul Gandhi,” Asserted CM
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Bengaluru:“No meeting with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as of now,” asserted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and stated “Steps will be initiated to reshuffle the cabinet after he gets a nod from party seniors.”

Meanwhile, he told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday asked the central leadership to clear things on change of guard in Karnataka or to go for a cabinet reshuffle. “What senior party leaders decide, let see,” stated the Chief Minister.

Asked about some MLAs loyal to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar demanding change of guard, Siddaramaiah said “They are free to put forth/express their views.” Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated “I won’t meddle with some party MLAs going to meet central leadership in New Delhi.”

