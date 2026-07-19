No Farmer Should Suffer: DK Shivakumar Directs Officials To Prep for Drought

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday directed the district authorities to prepare for a possible drought situation across the state, warning that negligence, bogus claims in relief works and reliance on paperwork instead of field verification would invite strict action.He stressed that protecting farmers and ensuring drinking water remained the government's top priorities.

Chairing a video conference with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Zilla Panchayats at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said officials must work as 'Team Karnataka', closely monitor ground conditions and ensure timely implementation of drought mitigation measures amid a sharp rainfall deficit, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

"No farmer should suffer because of your apathy. Any slacking or negligence will not be tolerated," the Chief Minister said.

Calling the meeting crucial, Shivakumar said the administration should be prepared to tackle any crisis arising from the rainfall deficit and cautioned officers against submitting unverified reports.

"This is a very important meeting. In the days to come, we should be prepared to handle any crisis arising out of drought. We are not here to see paperwork. All the data and statistics will be cross-checked with the ground reality. So don't just give numbers without verification," he said.

The Chief Minister said drinking water, fodder for livestock, crop insurance and borewell drilling in rural areas should receive immediate attention, adding that the government had already sanctioned an additional Rs 1 crore for every rural taluk to meet drinking water requirements.

"Our government is proactively engaging all the stakeholders to help the farming sector, particularly the dwellers in the rural areas of Karnataka during this period. Karnataka is facing a massive rainfall deficit. Sowing is at 32 per cent. Around 82 per cent of the districts, except five to six districts, are facing deficient rainfall," he said.

Shivakumar told officials that around 60 per cent rainfall deficiency had been recorded and 178 taluks were facing rainfall deficit.

He directed DCs and CEOs to remain in constant touch with farmers and advise them on agricultural activities based on rainfall and water available in reservoirs.

He said a second round of drought assessment was necessary and directed officials to compile comprehensive district-wise information within the next 15 days to enable the state government to submit its memorandum to the Centre.

The CM warned against irregularities in borewell works, directing that every newly drilled borewell should be video-recorded.

"Reservoirs are staring at dead storage, so the priority remains drinking water. Officers should go to the fields and take stock of the situation. Any anomaly or misdeeds will be dealt with seriously, followed by action. Duplicate billing of borewells or raising fresh bills for already dug borewells will not be tolerated," he said.

He further cautioned officials that CEOs would be held directly responsible if fake or non-existent borewells were claimed and asked them to ensure there was no gap between field reports and official submissions.

Shivakumar instructed officials to keep additional transformers ready to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply and asked the Animal Husbandry, Agriculture and Rural Development departments to work in close coordination.

Emphasising accountability, he said, "The government is providing all necessary funds and support. Even after that, if any district witnesses hardship because of dereliction of duty, you will be held responsible."

He also instructed officials to provide complete information and facilitate field visits by Central government teams expected to assess the drought situation.

Deputy CM and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara said Karnataka was facing an unprecedented drought, attributing it to El Nino conditions that had increased sea surface temperatures by around two degrees Celsius while temperatures across the state had risen by four to six degrees Celsius.

He said Karnataka had recorded an overall 68 per cent rainfall deficit, groundwater levels had fallen by about four metres in 88 taluks, and reservoir levels were declining rapidly, making the situation increasingly critical.

Highlighting the worsening drinking water crisis, Parameshwara said the number of villages dependent on tanker supply was rising every day and reiterated the Chief Minister's direction that reservoir water should be reserved for drinking purposes and not released for irrigation.

He said Rs 329 crore was available in the PD accounts of Deputy Commissioners and directed them to utilise the funds effectively.

He also expressed concern over migration from Ballari, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagara districts in search of employment and instructed officials to immediately take up works under the VBGRAMG scheme.

Parameshwara said nearly 2,443 of about 5,000 Gram Panchayats were yet to commence works under the programme and noted that 75 taluks had experienced dry weather for four consecutive weeks.

Officials were asked to undertake ground-truthing and submit accurate reports to the central government.

He also advised farmers against cultivating water-intensive crops such as maize and sugarcane during the drought and instructed the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure adequate fodder availability by distributing fodder seeds and procuring fodder from farmers wherever possible.