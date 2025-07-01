No Discussion on Leadership Change in Karnataka: Surjewala

Amid widespread speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday categorically denied any deliberations on the matter, asserting, “A clear no.”There has been intense speculation in political circles that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may be replaced by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar after September, with claims that Surjewala is eliciting the opinion of party MLAs to facilitate the transition.Dismissing these claims, Surjewala clarified that he is not in Bengaluru to seek MLAs' views on a leadership change. Since Monday, he has been meeting party leaders at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru. He said he has advised party leaders against issuing varied statements on the matter and urged them, “Do not settle scores.”However, he confirmed that his meetings with MLAs are part of a continuous process, which began on Monday and will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. He explained, “The purpose is to understand the situation in individual Assembly constituencies represented by Congress MLAs.”Surjewala stated, “It is important to assess their (MLAs’) performance. First, we meet MLAs and later Ministers.”In the meetings, Surjewala said he has asked MLAs to present a report card on their performance in their respective constituencies over the past two years. He is also gathering details on the aspirations and challenges faced by the legislators in discharging their duties.He said MLAs have been asked to provide updates on the implementation of the State Government’s five guarantee schemes—such as free bus travel for women, the Rs 2,000 monthly cash benefit for the female head of a family, up to 200 units of free electricity per household, and two other schemes.“MLAs have been asked to report on the performance of these five guarantee schemes in their constituencies—the number of beneficiaries, whether the schemes have changed the lives of the people, and suggestions for making them more transparent,” Surjewala said.“Every MLA has some aspirations, such as initiating more development works, among others. But the State Government has its own limitations,” he noted. “MLAs have expressed their aspirations during the meetings. That’s fine. These inputs will be communicated to the State Government to see what can best be done to fulfil their demands.”Surjewala added that he will meet all MLAs within a week, after which he will interact with Lok Sabha members, MLCs, and district unit heads.