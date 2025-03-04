No decision yet on closure of 9 varsities, says Karnataka Dy CM

BENGALURU: A proposal has been submitted to the State Government by Cabinet sub-committee to decide on the fate of 9 Universities which came into existence during the previous regime of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

It is said the varsities of Koppal, Bagalkot, Haveri, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Nrupathunga and Mandya would be closed as per the decision of the cabinet sub-committee headed by D.K. Shivakumar.

After laying the foundation of a new building to have an amphitheatre in Bangalore University campus, Shivakumar said discussions will take on the fate of 9 Universities and ruled out closure of varsities but to decide on affiliation/name of new varsities created. The complaining students wished “It will be an honour for them to identify with Mysore University.”

Recalling he said, many students from Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajnagar wrote letters to the State Government expressing their wish to be identified with Mysore University since noted personalities served the University such as former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and national poet Kuvempu was its Vice-Chancellor and hence a Committee was formed later a Cabinet sub-committee came into existence to take a look at the fate of 9 Universities.

“Let protests take place but the interests of students should be protected,” Shivakumar said. The previous BJP government created a new varsity with a fund allocation of Rs 2 crore and a varsity cannot be created to appoint a Vice-Chancellor or a Registrar. A varsity campus needs several acres of land like the 1,200 acres campus of Bengaluru University.

"A new varsity at least needs about 600 acres to function," said the Deputy Chief Minister. He pointed out Maharani’s College Bengaluru city has been accorded University status likewise Government Science and Arts College but these institutions are part of Bangalore University. “It is a matter of self-reliance both for the students of Bengaluru and Mysuru. They will not like to lose their identities,” he added.