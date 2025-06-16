No Dalit CM Talk Until Next Assembly Polls, Says Karnataka Minister

Kalaburagi: PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholion Saturday said that discussions around a Dalit Chief Minister for Karnataka have been on the backburner for over a year and are unlikely to resume until after the next Assembly elections in 2028.

“There has been a full stop to the Dalit CM debate for the past one year. This is not the time for it. The talk may resume after 2028,” Jarkiholi told reporters here.

Turning his focus to the Opposition, Jarkiholi lashed out at the BJP for its repeated criticism of the Congress government’s flagship guarantee schemes.

“It is their standard format — claiming development has come to a halt because of the guarantees. They have said it for the last two years and will keep repeating it for three more until the last date of the present term. But the truth is that development and guarantee schemes are progressing side by side,” he said.

He asked the media to compare budget allocations under the Bommai government with the current Congress regime.

“The media should do a study — compare how much they gave and how much we have given. The numbers speak for themselves,” he added.

Jarkiholi also reiterated Karnataka’s demand for a fairer share of central funds.

“We contribute about Rs 2 lakh crore in taxes to the Centre and get back only around Rs 56,000 crore. They give more to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and build Yamuna and Ganga expressways. Our demand is to amend the law and ensure we receive at least 50 percent of what we pay,” he said.