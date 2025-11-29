No Coordination Between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar: R Ashoka

Bengaluru: Amid speculation over a potential change in Karnataka's leadership, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and BJP MLA R Ashoka claimed that there was no coordination between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, adding that it was unclear who was effectively leading the state government.

Speaking to ANI, R Ashoka said, "This is a crucial stage in Karnataka politics. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are engaged in a street fight. The Congress High Command is weak. The demand of DK Shivakumar is the implementation of the 2.5-year power-sharing rule but Siddaramaiah is not leaving. In the last one year, there has been no development, and there is no coordination between the CM and Deputy CM. Ministers are not coming to Vidhana Soudha. Some MLAs went to Delhi, and more than 12 to 13 MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru. We don't know who the CM is. Siddaramaiah is not CM now."

He further said that the NDA would hold a meeting on Saturday, amid speculation that the opposition might push for a confidence vote during the next assembly session. "Today there is a Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP meeting. HD Kumaraswamy and BJP's BY Vijayendra will attend. There are several issues," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met for breakfast on Saturday in an attempt to ease the ongoing internal crisis. After the meeting, Shivakumar is scheduled to travel to Delhi to meet the party high command, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah reiterated his commitment to abide by the high command's decision. "The high command has called both of us, so I have invited him (DK Shivakumar) for breakfast, and we will talk there. As I said earlier, I will accept whatever the high command says; there is no change in my stand. Even he (DK Shivakumar) said that whatever the high command says we'll follow that..." Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar has also reiterated his loyalty to the Congress and has said that the party leadership will take any decision concerning the leadership structure in the state government. The Congress is expected to discuss the Karnataka crisis with central leaders after the party's strategy group meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament on November 30.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar addressed questions regarding his supporters pushing for him to become the next CM. "The party workers may be eager, but I am in no hurry. The party will take all the decisions."

He did not rule out a visit to the national capital, adding that his trip would focus on raising key issues with the Congress leadership ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Nanjavadutha Swamiji, a spiritual leader from the Vokkaliga community, visited Shivakumar’s residence on Friday and publicly backed him amid the leadership tussle.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have also been exchanging indirect messages on social media, with Siddaramaiah stating that "a word is not power unless it betters the world," while Shivakumar countered with "word power is world power."

Shivakumar is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" within the party that he would take over as CM after 2.5 years. The high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both leaders have expressed their willingness to follow the party’s verdict.

The tussle, stemming from a 2023 “power-sharing agreement” between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, has prompted intense lobbying by loyalists from both camps for control of the state’s top post.