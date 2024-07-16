Nine people missing following landslide in Shirur

Karwar: A landslide in Shiroor of Ankola Taluk on Tuesday has left about nine people missing.

According to initial reports, debris from the landslide fell on a house with five occupants and a nearby tea shop. The incident, which took place adjacent to National Highway 66, has disrupted vehicle movement.

Emergency response teams, including police, revenue, health, and fire department officials, have rushed to the scene. Earthmovers have been deployed to assist in the rescue operation.

A tanker parked nearby, dragged away by the landslide, fell into the Gangavali River. Due to the risk of gas leakage from the tankers, officials have decided to relocate families living along the riverbank to safer areas.

Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya has ordered the evacuation of families on the banks of the river to relief centers as a precautionary measure.

With heavy rains lashing Uttara Kannada district, the administration is emphasizing the need to move residents and livestock from the vicinity of hills, rivers, and water bodies to safer locations.

Panchayat Officials, Revenue Inspectors, Tahsildars, and Assistant Commissioners across the district have been directed to take strict precautionary measures and ensure the relocation of families and cattle from vulnerable areas to relief centers.

In a separate incident in Kinnara village of Karwar, a person trapped inside a house following a hillock collapse has died. Landslides have also disrupted traffic on various major roads in the district.