Night Patrols, Vehicle Checks, and Surveillance Intensified in Karnataka's Coastal Districts

Mangaluru: Police in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts have tightened security and intensified patrols and inspections across sensitive areas in the wake of the Delhi blast. The surveillance at the sea too has been strengthened.

In Dakshina Kannada district police limits, police officials have been directed to conduct intensive night patrols across all police station limits. Security has been tightened in sensitive areas, where officers and staff have been assigned to picketing points to maintain round-the-clock vigil.

Checkposts have been set up at major junctions across the district, and vehicles are being thoroughly inspected. Extra security cover has also been provided at tourist destinations, religious places, and government buildings where large crowds are expected.

Police have urged the public to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious persons or activities to the district control room.

In Udupi district, additional night checking was conducted by officers on rounds on Monday night. Police said coordination has been established with the Coastal Security Police (CSP) to keep watch on any suspicious maritime activity, with general alertness increased along the coast.

Meanwhile, in Uttara Kannada district, in places like Bhatkal, Karwar, Gokarna, and Murudeshwar, police have intensified security checks as a precautionary measure. At the railway stations, teams comprising the canine squad and bomb disposal unit carried out detailed inspections of passenger luggage, platforms, and parking areas.

At the Goa Karnataka border near Majali, joint teams of Karwar police and excise officials have been carrying out strict vehicle checks. All vehicles entering Karnataka from Goa including buses, lorries, and private vehicles are being inspected, while Goa Police too have stepped up monitoring of vehicles heading towards the neighbouring state.

Police also visited the Channapatna Hanuman Temple and Murudeshwar Temple, where they checked the premises and surrounding areas.

With Uttara Kannada being considered a sensitive region, authorities have strengthened vigil at key installations. Entry to these high-security zones has been restricted to employees and authorised personnel only.

Police said that documents of foreign nationals and out-of-state visitors entering the region are being verified, and bomb squads are inspecting sensitive locations such as bus stands, courts, ports, and railway stations.