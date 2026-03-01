Haveri : Newly Married Couple Dies As Car Hits Truck

Haveri: A newly married couple died when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind on National Highway-48 near Kadahalli village in Shiggaon taluk on Sunday early morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.45 am when the car, travelling from Navalgund towards Shiggaon, rammed into the rear of a truck. The deceased have been identified as Karthik Hugar (33) and his wife Aishwarya Hugar (26). Both died on the spot due to the severe impact of the collision. Two other occupants of the car sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the couple had got married on February 13 and had been to offer pooja at a temple in Navalgund. They were returning after the pooja from Navalgund to Shiggaon when the incident occurred.

A case has been registered at Tadas police station.