New Mangalore Port Authority Golden Jubilee Celebration

Mangaluru: Highlighting India’s forward-looking maritime agenda, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, ports across the country are being modernised to drive global competitiveness, green transition, and coastal development.

He was speaking at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) at Mangaluru on Thursday.

“The Narendra Modi government has provided India with two futuristic maritime blueprints—MIV 2030 and MAKV 2047—guiding our nation toward global maritime leadership,” Sonowal said.

He stated that NMPA’s 2047 Master Plan envisions positioning Mangaluru as a major logistics and cruise tourism hub for South India, doubling its cargo handling capacity and achieving carbon neutrality. The port also plans to develop deep draft terminals, LNG infrastructure, and a new outer harbour cruise terminal with seaplane and heli-taxi facilities.

Sonowal said that from its modest beginnings in 1975 with four berths and 90,000 tonnes of cargo, NMPA has grown into a powerhouse of progress with 16 berths and a Single Point Mooring facility, handling over 46 million tonnes of cargo annually. The port, with a usable capacity of 74 million tonnes, aims to reach 100 million tonnes by 2047.

He also noted that NMPA has become India’s largest exporter of coffee and second-largest importer of LPG, with 92 percent mechanisation of its operations, which has enhanced logistics efficiency and safety while promoting ease of doing business.

“In Karnataka, 32 projects worth Rs 6,526 crore are being implemented under the Sagarmala Programme, along with eight additional projects worth Rs 420.89 crore. Over 960 acres of port land have been allocated for port-led industries, which are expected to generate Rs 7,500 crore in annual revenue and attract Rs 68,000 crore in investments, boosting employment and regional growth,” he said.

He stressed Karnataka’s strategic importance, with its 320-km coastline, New Mangalore Port, and 12 minor ports, calling it a rising maritime hub of South India.