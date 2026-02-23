Never Sought Caste Shield, Says Kumaraswamy, Hits Out At Siddaramaiah

Raichur: Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of invoking caste for political convenience.

Kumaraswamy said that when attempts were made to remove him from power, he never appealed to the Vokkaliga community to rise in protest or sought political protection in the name of caste.“I have never asked for protection by invoking my community. I have never played caste politics to safeguard my position,” he told reporters.Referring to Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks about his Kuruba background and claims that some leaders were unable to tolerate his political rise, HD Kumaraswamy recalled that the Janata Dal had made him Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister.“The same person from Kuruba community was made Deputy Chief Minister twice and also Finance Minister when he was in Janata Dal. If Deve Gowda had not supported him politically, who would have cared for him then?” he asked.He stated that Siddaramaiah was now suffering from imbalance mentally.He further questioned Siddaramaiah’s claims of Congress as the only party which elected CM from Vokkaliga community. “Which Vokkaliga did he make Chief Minister? Who brought him into the Congress and what did he do for them?” Kumaraswamy asked, adding that there were many chapters or a book that could be written about Siddaramaiah’s political journey.