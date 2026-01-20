 Top
Neolithic Pottery, Jain Pedestal Found During Ongoing Excavation At Lakkundi

Karnataka
20 Jan 2026 11:02 PM IST

The excavation is being carried out near Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple. The excavation has now reached a depth of up to 1.55 metres.

On Tuesday a grey-coloured pottery attributed to the Neolithic period was found. A broken Jain pedestal bearing an image was also found, of which half was recovered on January 17.— Image By Arrangement

Gadag: The ongoing archaeological excavations at the historic village of Lakkundi have yielded some notable artefacts, including Neolithic-period pottery and a fragmented pedestal bearing an image associated with Jainism.

On Tuesday a grey-coloured pottery attributed to the Neolithic period was found. A broken Jain pedestal bearing an image was also found, of which half was recovered on January 17. The artefacts point to the religious and cultural significance of Lakkundi.

The excavation is continuing and further findings are expected in the forthcoming days. Detailed documentation and conservation of the recovered artefacts are being carried out alongside the excavation.

A total of 24 women labourers and 10 men, along with two supervisors, are involved in the excavation. The work is being conducted cautiously to ensure the careful recovery of archaeological materials.

