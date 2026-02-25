Natural for MLAs to Aspire, but No Cabinet Berths for First-Timers: Siddaramaiah

Udupi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ruled out Cabinet berths for first-time MLAs, while maintaining that it was natural for legislators to aspire to become ministers.



The Chief Minister’s comment came after reporters asked Siddaramaiah about representations made by several first-time MLAs to the party high command seeking ministerial berths.

He said the party had already taken a clear decision on the issue. “It is natural for MLAs to wish to become ministers. There is nothing wrong with that. But we have decided not to induct first-time legislators into the Cabinet,” he told reporters in Karakala.

Reacting to the recent student murder in Shivamogga and reports of ganja use among minors, Siddaramaiah said the government was making concerted efforts to eliminate the menace of drugs.

Siddaramaiah said vacant posts in various government departments would be filled in a phased manner. He added that the recruitment process had been delayed due to the issue of internal reservation, but assured that the government would now begin appointments. “The government stands by its promise of providing employment,” he said.

On the rising incidents of elephant attacks in Chikkamagaluru district, the Chief Minister said the increase in the population of elephants, leopards and tigers had intensified human-wildlife conflict. To prevent wild animals from straying into human settlements, the government has decided to construct large-scale barricades along forest fringes.

"We will also form a taskforce," he said.

To a question on Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar describing the government’s guarantee schemes as a burden, Siddaramaiah said the government was spending Rs 52,000 crore annually on the programmes and that Shivakumar may have been referring to this expenditure and did not mean burden.

"Development works were being carried out simultaneously. He added that a total of Rs 1.20 lakh crore had already been spent on implementing the guarantees.

On the proposed Agumbe tunnel road project, the Chief Minister said the environmentalists would be convinced.

Replying to a question on the alleged ruckus created by ABVP students at Azim Premji University, he said strict legal action would be taken against any organisation or group found violating the law.