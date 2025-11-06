 Top
Karnataka
6 Nov 2025 10:55 AM IST

Nandini Ghee Price Up By Rs 90 Per Litre
Nandini Ghee

Bengaluru: Consumers will now have to shell out Rs 700 per litre for Nandini ghee following a Rs 90 per litre price hike announced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF).According to the KMF officials, the decision was taken due to the surging costs in the international market.

"Even globally, demand is pushing prices up. Our ghee rates remain among the lowest, and this revision is necessary to align with global market trends and maintain economic viability."
Owing to the slash in GST slabs recently, the price of Nandini ghee had come down from Rs 640 per litre to Rs 610 per litre.



