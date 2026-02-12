Nandi Hills Will Be Closed From Dawn to Dusk On Saturday

BENGALURU: Usually, Chikkaballapura district administration barred visitors to its popular tourist spot, Nandi Hills, about 60-km from Bengaluru city on New Year (January 1) but for the first time, the district administration will shut its road to Nandi Hills for visitors on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) citing law and order problem.

On the orders of Deputy Commissioner of Chikkaballapura, Nandi Hills will be shut on Saturday for visitors from 6 am to 6 pm, as a precautionary measure.

Over the closure of Nandi Hills, surrounded by thick forest, for visitors on Saturday, a forest official told Deccan Chronicle stated the closure of Nandi Hills might be over keeping in the mind the sanctity of the place (hill top) since the Hill houses ancient temples dedicated to Lord Shiva (Yoganandeeshwara).

The forest official stated "Not only nature lovers but many devotees throng the Hills to offer prayers at temples on top. But with many young men and women going around with intimacy causes nuisance to them" and added “We (patrolling staff) often come across such men and women together causing embarrassment."

Continuing, the forest official stated the Hill top has become a place for romance nowadays and said “The staff on patrol come across men and women especially young to spend time and indulge in creating nuisance at the Hill premises.”

The Hills draw huge numbers of weekends and February 14 being Saturday would record a significant rise in the number of visitors creating nuisance, mainly top of the Hill, might have prompted the District Administration to prohibit the entry of visitors, he said.

What makes Nandi Hills the most attractive spot for visitors especially nature lovers in and around Bengaluru is the pleasant climate especially early mornings and late evenings. Lush green forest cover surrounding the Hills add to the panoramic scenic view.