Mysuru Resident Arrested By Delhi Police Over Threat Mails To Schools/Courts

BENGALURU: A tech savvy Srinivas was arrested from his residence in Brindavan Extension of Mysuru city by a special team of police from Delhi on charge of sending several threat emails to various establishments such as government offices, schools and law courts and the emails sent by the accused turned out be hoax.

Regarding threat mails, Cyber Economic and Narcotic (CEN) police of New Delhi registered a complaint from a Judge and swung into action to trace the threat mail sender. Acting on a definite clue, a special team of police from Delhi in association with Vani Vilas Mohalla police of Mysuru city traced the accused in Brindavan Extension.

The accused was produced before a Court in Mysuru and on transit warrant, police will ferry into Delhi for further investigation. While searching his residence police came across the accused who is said to have used Voice over Internet Protocol which made it difficult to establish the identity.

However, police through use of advanced technology finally traced the origin and descended on the scene. At his residence, police seized a laptop and several SIM cards. The accused stayed with his mother in Brindavan Extension while his brother stayed elsewhere.