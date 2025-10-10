Mysuru Rape-Murder Accused Karthik Held After Police Open Fire

BENGALURU: Regarding the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Mysuru city on Thursday, an accused identified as Karthik was arrested by the police after they opened fire at him. The accused sustained injuries in his right leg when police fired as he tried to escape.

The accused was arrested at Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district following the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl. He had dumped the girl’s body in a drain near Jwalamukhi Circle, close to the Mysore Exhibition Grounds. Police recovered the body and found multiple injuries, including to her private parts.

The girl, who had been sleeping with her parents on Wednesday night in a makeshift shelter, went missing on Thursday morning before being discovered dead. She was from Kalaburagi and had come to Mysuru with her family to sell toys and balloons during the Dasara festivities.

Commissioner of Police Seema Latkar told reporters in Mysuru that the accused was out on bail in a 2019 molestation case, while he had been acquitted in another case in 2022.

Meanwhile, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family and Lok Sabha member, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, stated at a press conference that law and order in Mysuru city has deteriorated. He referred to the rape and murder of the minor girl, the mob attack on Udayaragiri police station, the murder of a person near Mysore Palace, and the drug manufacturing unit detected by Maharashtra police, of which Mysuru police allegedly had no knowledge.

Yaduveer observed that “law and order has deteriorated in Mysuru city” and criticised the situation, saying people no longer fear the police as incidents are taking place even in the heart of the city.

“In such a scenario, how can tourists feel safe?” he questioned.

Criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yaduveer said the Chief Minister, who belongs to Mysuru taluk, shows concern for the city only during election speeches, but nothing is done on the ground.