Mysuru Man Held For 1,100 Hoax Bomb Threats

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Mysuru in Karnataka for allegedly sending more than 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, high courts and government offices across the country.

The accused, identified as Srinivas Louis, was apprehended from his rented accommodation on Saturday in a joint operation by Delhi Police and local police teams.

The arrest follows a series of bomb threat messages sent to the Delhi High Court, Assembly and several educational and government institutions in recent weeks.

Police said the accused is a postgraduate, a native of Bengaluru, and currently unemployed. He was living with his mother, a retired government employee.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been under mental stress. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to sending over 1,100 threat messages across the country via emails and other communication platforms,” a senior police officer said.

Police said multiple FIRs had been registered in various states in connection with the threats, and further investigation is under way.