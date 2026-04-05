Mystery Shrouds Missing Keralam Woman Who Went For Trekking In Kodagu

BENGALURU: Mystery shrouds the missing case of techie from Keralam identified as Sharanya (36) who went for a trekking at Tadiandamol, the highest peak in Kodagu district on Thursday and has not returned back since then. Searches by police, forest, locals and personnel attached to Anti Naxal Force too went futile on Saturday.

The Tadiandamol peak is 1,748 meters surrounded by gentle slopes and grassy terrain. Trekking at Tadiandamol is 7-km one way and camping at the peak is not allowed. Trekkers have to return before sunset.

A forest official told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday “The case looks suspicious since the trekking path to Tadiandamol peak is frequently used by hundreds of trekkers on a daily basis. The path is clear without any vegetative growth and no chance for a trekker to lose one’s way or take a deviation along the trekking path.”

The forest official pointed “The last mobile call tracked her (Sharanya) signal in Malayalam, official language of Keralam” and the official stated “If aerial distance is taken into consideration then it would be about 12-km from Tadiandamol peak.” A source at Tadiandamol said “No previous case of a trekking going missing has been reported earlier at the peak.”

The woman went for a trek on Thursday and on the eve of her trek at the peak, stayed a home stay at Yavakapadi. She made her booking online. It is said she was interested in trekking the peak solo but she was advised not to venture alone considering that the peak reports crossing of elephants which could prove costly.

Later, she was made to join a group of trekkers. However, she lost her way and also the track of the group. While other trekkers returned to Tadiandamol peak, there was no sign of Sharanaya. Meanwhile, Sharanaya having lost her way, made a mobile phone call to the homestay owner she stayed with prior to her trek. She informed the homestay owner that she missed her way and subsequently her mobile also lost contact. Since then she has been incommunicable. As per sources, she carried half a litre water bottle and bananas on her way to trekking.

Sources said it was Kudiyara Muthappa who brought the missing Sharanaya during her trek to the knowledge of Napoklu police. Trekkers who returned from Tadiandamol alerted the forest personnel as well.

Police, forest and locals conducted searches along the trek route while drone and sniffer dogs were also pressed into action to track missing Sharanya but went futile. On Saturday, personnel attached to Anti-Naxal Force stationed at Bhagamandala and Karike assisted the police and forest in their search but there was no trace of Shranaya.