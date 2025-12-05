My Statement On Corruption Based On A Survey Report: Upa Lokayukta

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa on Friday issued a clarification over his statement that Karnataka stood at 5th place among “corrupt” States of the country while addressing a gathering at a function in Bengaluru a couple of days ago.

“It is not my personal statement on corruption,” Veerappa said but the statement that Karnataka stood 5th in the country was based on India Corruption survey of 2019 wherein the survey ranked each of the States from highest to lowest corrupt States.

The statement was made at the function to inspire advocates to rise up to the occasion against “corruption and his statement was not aimed against “any government,” stated the Upa Lokayukta. He stated all parties which came to power since Independence have had their role in “corruption” be it Union or State governments.

Veerappa stated “Corruption prevailed in the country prior to Independence 79 years back.” The Justice said his statement on “corruption” has been taken to their advantage by political parties to settle their scores.