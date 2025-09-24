Muslim Community Greets Temple Hore Kanike Procession With Sweets, Smiles

Mangaluru: On Tuesday evening, the hore kanike (offerings) procession of Amevu Sri Adishakti Devi Temple was warmly welcomed by members of the Muslim community, becoming a symbol of communal harmony.

The hore kanike event was held as part of the temple’s Punarpratista- Kalashabhisheka celebrations of Sri Adishakti Devi Temple, Amevu Bajal Nanthoor.

As the procession, led by temple head Vitthal Poojary, made its way past the Badriya Juma Masjid, members of the mosque’s Jamaat administration committee came forward to greet the devotees. They offered sweets, cool drinks, and even ice creams to the participants, drawing applause from both communities for the gesture of goodwill.