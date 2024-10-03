MUDA scam: Ex-minister and JDS MLA Devegowda defends Siddaramaiah

Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MLA and former minister G.T. Devegowda stirred controversy on Thursday by questioning whether elected representatives should resign merely because FIRs have been filed against them. Speaking at the inauguration of the 10-day Mysuru Dasara festivities at Chamundi Hill, Devegowda highlighted, "Did JDS state president and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy resign when an FIR was registered against him?"Devegowda's remarks come in the wake of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on allegations of money laundering related to plot irregularities involving the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). He pointed out that the case was "unexpected" and "accidental" and stressed that the High Court had upheld the investigation initiated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, without asking for Siddaramaiah’s resignation. "If FIRs were the basis for resignations, many leaders, including those from JDS, BJP, and Congress, would have to step down," Devegowda argued.Devegowda, a long-time associate of Siddaramaiah before their political split, was once again seen supporting the Chief Minister. "Devegowda is aware of the facts as he is a member of MUDA, and he is only attempting to speak the truth," Siddaramaiah responded during the event.In a related development, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy distanced himself from calls for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, clarifying that his concerns were about the misuse of power rather than the FIR filed by the ED.