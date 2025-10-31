MP Radhakrishna Urges Centre to Prioritise Kalaburagi Airport Under UDAN Scheme

Kalaburagi: Seeking to boost regional air connectivity, Gulbarga MP Radhakrishna has urged the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to bring Kalaburagi Airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN) and extend subsidies, infrastructure support, and policy incentives to make flight operations viable and continuous.

In a detailed letter addressed to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the MP stated that despite having the necessary infrastructure and growing passenger potential, Kalaburagi Airport continues to face operational and commercial challenges that hinder its optimal utilization and regional connectivity.

“It is requested that Kalaburagi Airport be included as a priority airport under the RCS-UDAN scheme, with sustained viability gap funding and operational subsidies to encourage airlines to operate profitable and continuous routes. As per the RCS-UDAN fare structure, the airfare should be fixed at ₹2,500 for a distance corresponding to a flight duration of up to one hour. This will ensure affordable and predictable pricing for passengers while supporting the long-term sustainability of airline operations,” he stated.

He highlighted that the abrupt suspension of services by Star Airlines from October 15 has caused “considerable hardship to passengers, business travellers, students, and tourists who depend on this vital connectivity.”

Gulbarga, the regional capital of Kalyana Karnataka with major universities, a High Court bench, advanced healthcare facilities, and key government offices, is a vital educational and administrative hub that needs regular air connectivity for its growth. The sudden suspension of flights has burdened rail and road services, causing inconvenience to passengers. MP Radhakrishna has urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to intervene immediately to restore flights or consider extending the Bengaluru–Bidar service via Kalaburagi for passenger convenience.

To boost operational capacity and future traffic, the MP has proposed adding two aircraft parking bays and connecting taxiways at Kalaburagi Airport. The expansion aims to handle more flights efficiently and attract additional airlines.

He stated that airlines operating to and from Kalaburagi have frequently reported difficulties in obtaining suitable landing and takeoff slots at major hub airports such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, due to high congestion levels.

“Support from MoCA in facilitating priority slot allocation or negotiating preferential access at these airports will significantly enhance route viability and scheduling flexibility, thus improving connectivity for passengers. At this juncture, I wish to draw your kind attention that several Civil Aviation authorities have reached out to several airlines to start or increase flight services to and from Kalaburagi. However, their support has been difficult to secure due to slot constraints and scheduling priorities that currently do not align with Kalaburagi's needs. This remains a major obstacle to regional air service expansion,” he added.

To promote long-term aviation growth at Kalaburagi, the MP urged the Centre to offer “tax benefits and subsidies for investors setting up flying academies, MRO units, and cargo terminals,” along with “financial incentives for airlines operating less-served routes under UDAN.” He said these measures would attract investment, generate jobs, and make the city an aviation skills hub for North Karnataka.

He also sought upgrades to terminal facilities — including food outlets, lounges, and retail shops — to enhance passenger comfort, and called for dedicated electric shuttle and app-based taxi services for better last-mile connectivity.

Pointing out that Kalaburagi Airport has ample land for expansion, he proposed developing Flight Training Organizations (FTOs), Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, and dedicated cargo infrastructure to handle regional logistics and perishable goods.

The MP identified Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Tirupati, Goa, and Mangaluru as key routes to be considered under UDAN based on passenger demand and regional importance.

“With targeted policy interventions and Ministry support, the airport can become a model for regional aviation growth and skill development. I request your personal intervention in the Ministry's kind consideration and necessary approvals to prioritize Kalaburagi Airport under the RCS-UDAN framework and to extend the above policy and infrastructure support,” he added.