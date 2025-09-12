Movie Ticket Capped For Rs 200 In Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced capping a movie ticket price at Rs 200 excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST) and including GST a movie ticket will cost Rs 236.

However, “all multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities of 75 seats or less than that are exempted from the maximum ticket price of Rs 200. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding Finance portfolio in his budget presented this year announced the movie ticket price will be capped for Rs 200 including GST.

“This (Rs 200) is the maximum price for all screening of films in all languages in all theatres in the State including multiplexes,” said the order and stated “They shall come into force from the date of their final publication in the Official Gazette.”

It may be recalled here the State Government made the draft rules to further amend the Karnataka Cinema (Control) Rules, 2014 to cap movie ticket price at Rs 200 and a notification on July 15 asked all persons who may be affected thereby were given time of 15-days to submit their information and views to the office of Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

The July 15 notification stated “Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the State including multiplexes for all language films shall not exceed Rs 200 inclusive of entertainment tax."

The State Government after thorough review of all the objections and suggestions to the draft rules submitted within the stipulated time frame and finalized to cap Rs 200 for a movie ticket.

Sources said the film producer Sa Ra Govindu constantly pursued the matter with the Chief Minister to cap movie ticket price at Rs 200.