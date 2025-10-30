Motorcyclist Booked for Blocking Ambulance in Bantwal

Mangaluru: A 38-year-old motorcyclist was booked by Bantwal Town Police on Thursday for obstructing an ambulance that was ferrying a critically injured patient from Puttur to Mangaluru for emergency treatment.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.30 p.m. near the N.G. Circle at B.C. Road. Despite hearing the siren, the rider of the two-wheeler allegedly failed to give way to the ambulance, delaying its passage.

The ambulance was transporting a seriously injured patient from the Bisile Ghat accident site. After being given first aid at Puttur Government Hospital, the patient was being shifted to Mangaluru for advanced treatment when the incident took place.

Police have identified the biker as Mohammad Mansoor (38), a resident of Bettampady in Puttur taluk. A case has been registered against him under Sections 110 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).