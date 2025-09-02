Mother, Toddler Found Dead in Udupi Home

Udupi: In a shocking incident, a woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter were found dead in their home at Aroor village near Udupi on Sunday afternoon. Police suspect that the mother first ended the life of her child before taking her own.

The deceased have been identified as Sushmitha (23) and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Superintendent of Police K. Hariram Shankar said that preliminary investigation indicates that the child was hanged first, and thereafter the mother died by suicide. A note was recovered from the scene, in which the woman had written that she alone was responsible for the deaths.

It is said that Sushmitha’s husband and his family had been convicted in connection with a 2009 case registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. The conviction was confirmed by the Karnataka High Court recently and this could be the reason for her extreme step. However, police officials are investigating the case.