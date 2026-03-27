Mother Ends Life With Three Kids In Indi Taluk

Vijayapura: A 28-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping into a well along with her three young children at Miragi village in Indi taluk of Vijayapura district.

The deceased has been identified as Rajashree Shankrappa Hallur. Her children — Anushree (6), Tanu (3), and one-year-old Santosh.

Police said the exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and will be known only after a detailed investigation.

Neighbours said Rajashree was seen leaving the house in the afternoon. When she and the children did not return till evening, they began searching for them. During the search, a mobile phone and slippers were found near a well on the outskirts of the village. The bodies of two children were later found floating in the well.

Rajashree’s husband, Shankrappa, works as a private bus driver and was away from the village when the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

Indi Rural Police rushed to the spot and are conducting an investigation.