Monsoon in Karnataka: IMD Issues Warning till June 17

The southwest monsoon has become active again after a brief halt of nearly two weeks, with rains lashing several parts of Karnataka in the early hours of Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day warning for Karnataka, predicting "widespread" rainfall in nearly all districts until June 17.The Hubballi area in Dharwad district witnessed torrential rainfall early on Thursday, causing massive waterlogging in several parts of the district, especially in Hanashi village. According to the weather department, rainfall will remain widespread in coastal and north interior Karnataka until June 17. Meanwhile, rainfall will be "fairly widespread" in the districts of south interior Karnataka until June 14, before turning "widespread" for the next three days.In coastal Karnataka districts, the IMD has forecast "heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 30 to 40 kilometre per hour (kmph)," likely to occur at a few places, and "extremely heavy rain" at one or two places over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts.In north interior Karnataka, "heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 50 to 60 kmph" is likely at a few places, with "extremely heavy rain" and sustained wind expected at one or two places over Belagavi, Dharwad, and Gadag districts."Heavy rain with sustained wind at 40 to 50 kmph is likely at one or two places over Koppal, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalburgi, and Raichur districts. Moderate rain with sustained wind at 40-50 kmph is likely at most places over Bidar and Yadgir districts," the IMD said in its report.In south interior Karnataka, the weather department has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain with sustained wind at 50-60 kmph" at a few places, and "extremely heavy rain with sustained wind at the same speed" at one or two places over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts."Heavy rain with sustained wind (40-50 kmph) is likely at one or two places over Ballari, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Davangere, Hassan, and Vijayanagar districts. Moderate rain with sustained wind (40-50 kmph) is likely at most places over Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, and Kolar districts," the IMD said.These weather predictions are expected to remain relevant until June 17.