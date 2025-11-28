Modi Unveils Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, Kanaka Kavacha at Udupi

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa and the Kanaka Kavacha at Sri Krishna Matha on Friday.

Arriving at Ratha Beedi soon after the roadshow, Modi was greeted with a traditional welcome. Paryaya Puthige Math seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji welcomed the Prime Minister near the Kanaka Gopura. Modi offered a garland to the idol of Sri Kanakadasa, honouring the saint-poet whose devotion forms a permanent part of Udupi’s spiritual heritage.

Modi then unveiled the newly installed Kanaka Kavacha, a golden covering placed over the iconic Kanakana Kindi, where Kanakadasa is believed to have glimpsed Lord Krishna. The Prime Minister then entered Sri Krishna Matha with folded hands, pausing for darshan at Sri Chennakeshava at the entrance. He then had the darshan of Udupi Sri Krishna through the Navagraha Kindi.

He also offered prayers to Sri Mukhyaprana (Hanuman) and Sri Garuda.

Modi then unveiled the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, the gold-covered structure in front of the Krishna sanctum. The inauguration plaque, etched on polished black stone, on the pillar has details of the inauguration. As part of the ongoing Koti Gita Yajna, the Prime Minister offered flowers to copies of the Bhagavad Gita placed inside the Mantapa.

At the Chandrashale, the place in front of Tirtha Mantapa, Modi was received by a galaxy of seers—Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar Math, Sri Sushreendra Tirtha Swamiji of Puthige Math, Sri Vedavardhana Tirtha Swamiji of Shirooru Math, and Sri Vidyaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Subrahmanya Math, accompanied by Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji.

In a ceremonial gesture, Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji applied Akshata and Angaraka to the Prime Minister’s forehead and adorned him with a silver Tulasimani mala (garland prepared out of Tulasi beads).

Modi then proceeded toward the Laksha Kanta Gita Parayana venue. Near Rajangana, he paused briefly to wave at the devotees who had lined up in large numbers, eager to catch one more glimpse of him.