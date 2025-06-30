Modi Hails Kalaburagi Rotti, Kharge Hits Back

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday took a jibe at the BJP, saying “Our Kaam Ki Baat has reached the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat,” after PM Narendra Modi praised the success story of Kalaburagi Rotti during his monthly radio address.

Kharge, who also holds the IT-BT portfolio, used the mention to highlight the Congress-led state government’s efforts in empowering women and fostering sustainable livelihoods in Kalaburagi. He said the district administration had played a key role in building a brand around the traditional rotti, creating an online market and connecting local women entrepreneurs to platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, and Amazon.

“The aroma of Kalaburagi Rottis has reached even the Prime Minister,” Kharge posted on X. Taking a swipe at the BJP, he added, “The same Kalaburagi, once mocked by BJP leaders as the ‘Republic of Kalaburagi’, is now being celebrated nationally.”

Kharge outlined the state's support for the initiative, including seed funding for branding, distribution of over 150 rotti-making machines to self-help groups at subsidised rates, and financial assistance of Rs 6.5 lakh through CSR funds. The government has also helped with packaging, labeling, and expanding the market beyond Karnataka, with efforts underway to explore export potential.

Calling it the “Congress government’s Kaam Ki Baat,” Kharge said the initiative had brought economic empowerment to women while turning a humble regional food into a symbol of pride and self-reliance.

In his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Modi lauded the women of Kalaburagi for transforming jowar rotti into a brand. “They have formed a cooperative and are making over 3,000 rotis daily. The aroma of these rotis has reached beyond the village. A special counter has opened in Bengaluru, and online orders are flowing in. Kalaburagi rotti is now reaching big cities, increasing women’s income significantly,” Modi said.