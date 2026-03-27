Karnataka MLAs' Demand For Free IPL Tickets Fulfilled After Dy CM Intervention

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress government in Karnataka stepped into help MLAs/Ministers get free tickets to watch Indian Premier League (IPL)-2026 matches especially matches featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy stadium despite event organizer Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clear message to purchase tickets online. RCB will play their two matches one on Saturday and again on April 5.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle on Friday Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) operators of M. Chinnaswamy stadium reportedly agreed to issue 2 free tickets to MLAs/ MLCs for Saturday's match at the stadium.

The KSCA reportedly decided to issue free tickets to MLAs/MLCs after Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took the lead to get free IPL tickets for MLAs/MLCs. Earlier in the day he told reporters “I’m on the job.” He stated he held discussion with president of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Venkatesh Prasad on issuing free tickets to MLAs. Shivakumar said “We (State Government) gave permission for KSCA to host cricket matches at M. Chinnaswamy stadium under pressure.”

It may be recalled here in demanding free tickets to watch match at the M. Chinnaswamy, ruling party-Congress and Opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came together on the floor of the Assembly on Thursday and mounted pressure on the State Government to get free tickets for MLAs/Ministers.

On the floor of the Assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok demanded IPL tickets and his views were supported by Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar. Vijaynand did not only demand free IPL tickets but wanted separate seating arrangements at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium to watch RCB playing against their rivals. Vijayanand demanded 5 free tickets for each MLAs.

On free tickets to MLAs, Leader of Opposition R. Ashok told reporters in Bengaluru on Friday “I did not seek free tickets for myself. The demand for free tickets is to distribute IPL tickets among his party workers who come seeking tickets.”

But, the demand for free IPL tickets came in for criticism from State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra and he said “I personally won’t agree with their demand.” Vijayendra recalled owing to the State Government’s negligence 11 people lost their lives in the stampede and the incident is still fresh in the minds. BJP Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya also criticised the demand for free tickets to watch IPL matches.