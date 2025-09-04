MLA RV Deshpande Faces Backlash Over Remark to Woman Journalist in Karwar

Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson and Haliyal MLA R V Deshpande has come under fire after a remark to a woman journalist triggered sharp reactions from both the BJP and the JD(S).

Deshpande, who visited Supa dam on Monday to offer Bagina to the Kali River, was interacting with reporters when a senior woman journalist raised the issue of the absence of a multispeciality hospital in Uttara Kannada district and the difficulties faced by pregnant women.

In response, Deshpande remarked, “We will get yours done in Haliyal.” When the journalist sought clarification, he repeated the comment with a smile. She pointed out that her question was about a serious public concern that required urgent attention.

The BJP State Mahila Morcha announced a protest in Uttara Kannada on Wednesday, September 4, condemning the remark. Its president K C Manjula said the MLA had “insulted a journalist for voicing a genuine concern,” demanding that he issue an apology. “Such an attitude is highly objectionable and unbecoming of a senior legislator. The remark is insensitive and in poor taste,” she said.

The JD(S) also criticised Deshpande in a social media post, questioning his “mindset” and alleging that his words reflected “a lack of respect towards women.” The party said: “As a senior legislator, such arrogance is nothing but an insult to the entire community of women. You must apologise without delay.”

A ten-term MLA from Haliyal, the 78-year-old Deshpande is among Karnataka’s senior-most politicians. Over the decades, he has held several key portfolios, including Industries, Revenue, Higher Education and Tourism, and served as KPCC president from 2008 to 2010. He was with the Janata Parivar until 1994, after which he joined the Congress.