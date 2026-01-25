MLA Janardhan Reddy Alleges Fire At His Model House Was Deliberate

Ballari: Alleging that the fire at his model house was deliberate, Gangavathi MLA G Janardhan Reddy on Sunday questioned the police version of the incident and accused the government of shielding those involved in recent clashes in the district.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that attributing the fire to a cigarette or to making reels would make the people of the State laugh. “The incident was done purposely to create a fearful environment,” he said.

Reddy also said that the district Superintendent of Police, Suman Pennekar, had made statements based on information received from lower officials. “The SP took charge recently. She should not rely on the ASP,” he added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over police action in connection with the January 1 clash in Ballari, he said, “They have arrested three gunmen but the key accused — Satish Reddy and Bharat Reddy, who allegedly brought the gunman to carry out the attack — have not been arrested,” he said.

He further questioned why no arrests had been made despite video evidence of those involved in the violence.