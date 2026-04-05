Missing Trekker Traced In Fine Health After 3-Days In Wilderness Of Kodagu

BENGALURU: Rescue teams engaged in tracing a missing techie G.S. Sharanya (36) succeeded in tracing her on Sunday and the missing trekker from Calicut of Kerala was located at Padandamalai, about 6-km from base camp of Tadiandamol, highest peak of Kodagu district.

She went to trek at Tadiandamol on Thursday and lost her way on return. Search for missing Sharanya went futile by rescue teams comprising local tribals, police and forest personnel. Sharanya made a phone call from her mobile phone to a homestay owner where she stayed overnight on Wednesday and alerted him about her missing the route to return.

After her rescue, forest officials told Deccan Chronicle the trekker was discovered in good health and no signs of exhaustion. “There were no bites from leeches or any injury,” said the source and stated doctors examined her health before she was sent back to her native place in Kerala. The source said “I could not gather from her more details on her stay in the wilderness.” After she went missing, a forest source said Sharanya carried half a litre of water bottle and some bananas.

Over the rescue, Minister of Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre said as many as 70 personnel drawn from police, Anti-Naxal Force, forest and local volunteers were engaged in tracing Sharanya.

Khandre said thermal imaging drones for aerial surveillance including night search, mobile phone tracking and Call Data Record analysis were taken-up besides pressing sniffer dogs including high-intensity illumination and field detection equipment were pressed into service.

Minister said Sharanya scheduled her trek under Madikeri Forest Division through an online booking system and joined a trekking group comprising 15 participants accompanied by an authorized Nature Guide. She completed a 4-k trek to Tadiandamol one-way and was found missing on her return to the base point at around 2 pm.

Having lost her track in the forest, Khandre said Sharanya roamed the forests undeterred and termed her an “adventurous” woman.