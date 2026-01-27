Misappropriation Of Cash Meant For ATMs, FIR Registered

BENGALURU: Koramangala police of Bengaluru city registered two separate complainants from a private company responsible for cash into ATMs accusing their own employees of allegedly indulging in misappropriation of a portion of money by not depositing it into the designated ATM machines.

Koramangala police stated that instead of depositing the cash meant for designated ATMs, the individuals have used it for their personal benefit and concealed their act.

From 2024-25, the employees concealed from their firm and also to concerned banks. The employees allegedly misappropriated about Rs 80,49,000 according to a complaint by one of the firm complainants and in another complaint, the police complaint stated misappropriation of about Rs 57,00,000.

The cases pertain to criminal breach of trust/cheating and are not robbery cases, stated the police while investigations are on into the alleged misappropriation of cash.

A year and half back, the cash depositing agency appointed certain individuals to carry out cash depositing to designated ATMs and the individuals used to collect cash from the currency chest within the limits of Koramangala police station.

These individuals performed the task of filing cash into assigned ATMs before their misappropriation came to the notice of the senior officials of the cash depositing firm to file separate complaints.