Minor Girl Reported Missing in Bantwal Found Dead in Pond

Mangaluru: A minor girl who had gone missing from a Gurukul in Bantwal taluk was found dead in a pond on the school premises on Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, the girl was studying Sanskrit at a Gurukul in Bantwal taluk. On February 22, she allegedly left behind a letter at the school and went missing.

Following a complaint from her family, Police had registered a missing person case and launched a search operation. On February 23 morning her body was found in a pond located within the gurukul campus where she was studying. Police said an unnatural death report (UDR) has been registered in connection with the incident.