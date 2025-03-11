Ministry of Tourism approves development project of Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple in Saundatti

Haveri: The Union Ministry of Tourism has approved a major development project for the Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple in Saundatti of Belagavi district in Karnataka, under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme.



“Today, our Ministry of Tourism has approved the development project of Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple in Saundatti, Belagavi, Karnataka under the PRASHAD scheme,” Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a post on X.

“At a cost of Rs 18.37 Crore, the temple will be equipped with modern amenities like Pilgrim Arrival Centre, Cafeteria, First Aid Centre and more, which will greatly benefit the large number of devotees visiting the temple,” he added.

Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Tourism Minister Shekhawat for approving the money for the development of the Saundatti Yallamma Hill pilgrimage site under the PRASHAD scheme.

"This initiative will enhance the pilgrimage experience and provide modern amenities to thousands of devotees. We are excited about the positive impact this will bring to our community!" Bommai said in a post on X.

The PRASHAD scheme, launched by the central government, aims to develop pilgrimage sites across India by improving infrastructure and amenities, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors. The renovation of the Savadatti Yallamma Temple is expected to boost religious tourism in the region while preserving its cultural and spiritual significance.

Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple, located atop Yallamma Hill in Saundatti, is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in Karnataka. The temple attracts lakhs of devotees every year, especially during the annual jatra (fair) and special days. The temple has deep cultural and religious significance, with devotees from Karnataka and Maharashtra, and nearby states visiting regularly to seek blessings.