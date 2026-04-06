Minister Takes Exception To Auto LPG Dispensing Stations Charging Higher Fares In Karnataka

BENGALURU: Taking note of the inconvenience faced by auto drivers owing to exorbitant charges depending on private Auto LPG Dispensing Stations in Karnataka leading to auto drivers income affecting their livelihood, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa sought intervention of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to initiate steps to ensure even Auto LPG Dispensing Stations fares are on par with prices fixed by Government Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMC).

Muniyappa took exception to private Auto LPG Dispensing Stations taking advantage of the situation and charging hefty prices at bunks which led to severe impact on livelihood of auto drivers across the State and affected general public commuting. But, Muniyappa did not specify the fares charged by private Auto LPG Dispensing Station in comparison to Government regulated OMCs.

A letter to the Union Minister by Muniyappa a week back and released to media persons in Bengaluru on Monday stated that Government Oil Manufacturing Companies are maintaining regulated prices and said “We have made efforts to accommodate the requirements of LPG autos within the commercial allocations of Government OMCs.”

But, Muniyappa stated “A large number of LPG auto drivers are traditionally dependent on private Auto LPG Dispensing Stations for their fuel requirements.”

The scene across Karnataka on Monday was several Auto LPG Dispensing Stations shut or either partially closed owing to disruption in supply of LPG for autos. Wherever auto drivers find stock, auto drivers wait for long hours and in queues stretching of about a km to refill their autos.