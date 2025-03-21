Minister States Karnataka Leads in Manufacturing Medical It Solutions

Bengaluru: Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil on Friday expressed satisfaction over Karnataka taking a lead in manufacturing medical IT solutions, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines, stents for heart treatments, insulin pens among other essential medical devices and stressed on the importance of advancing research, innovation and practical applications in the field of medicine.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the four-day Bharat Summit of Laser Medicine and Surgery organized in Whitefield of Bengaluru city, Patil brought to the notice of the gathering that 350 critical medical instruments are currently manufactured in Karnataka while hundreds of startups in medical and pharmaceutical sectors are actively operating from the State.

“The State contributes about 25 percent of India’s medical and dental devices production. Houses about 60 percent of the nation's biotech firms and accounts for 40 percent pharmaceutical exports,” Patil stated at the summit.

The Minister stated “Huge investments scope in Karnataka for dermatology and cosmetic medical treatment sectors” and said medical devices, digital health and diagnostics are undergoing a transformation driven by State-based companies technological advancements.

He felt the need to provide healthcare at affordable rates and ensure speedy treatment which are crucial factors for building credibility in the medical sector.

The summit aims to serve as a ‘global platform’ for the exchange of knowledge and exploration of the latest advancements in laser medicine and surgery. The summit features a series of insightful sessions by global experts of over 100, fostering collaboration and innovation.

The summit has the participation of 80 laser companies displaying their latest advancements in laser devices and solutions, besides, it provides networking opportunities for medical professionals, researchers and industry leaders.