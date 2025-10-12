Priyank Kharge Backs Ban on RSS Events

BENGALURU: Minister of Information Technology, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge sought Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate steps to ban all sorts of activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) such as holding meeting or sanghik in government schools/aided-schools premises, public parks, temples belonging to Muzrai department, State protected monuments premises and other government spaces keeping in mind the monuments under State protection.

The reason given by Priyank Kharge to ban RSS activities is keeping in mind the interest of public and social health. Responding to the letter from Priyank Kharge dated October 4, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to initiate suitable steps after review of the letter.

Kharge mentioned RSS functionaries indulge in public display of sticks and such display caused bad effects in the minds of innocent children and youths, besides, RSS functionaries do not take police permission over their public display of sticks.

The Minister accused RSS of using government and aided schools and other public grounds to hold its gatherings and raise slogans. Such activities of RSS infused sentiments against the interest of the nation and Constitution. All sorts of negative things are inculcated to the children and youth.

Kharge stated the Constitution vested powers to deal with decisive elements which ought to divide the society and threaten the nation's integrity and unity.

Reacting to Kharge seeking ban on RSS activities, State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated “It is foolish on part of Priyank Kharge to seek ban on RSS activities.”